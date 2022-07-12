86% of women seeking abortions in Antigua are Christians

Entornointeligente.com /

Photo credit: Tima Miroshnichenko Study conducted in the twin-island nation of Antigua and Barbuda has found that about 86% of women seeking abortions are Christians.

The research was conducted by ASPIRE, which stands for Advocates for Safe Parenthood â» Improving Reproductive Equity.

ASPIRE was founded by Obstetrician-Gynecologist Dr. Dane Abbott.

«We had done a study in 2015 and we plan to repeat that study because it’s been a while. In that study, we found that of the women seeking abortions at that time, about 87% of them were single. This means 13% of them were married,» Dr. Abbott said.

The study, according to him, also found that the majority of the women, about 67% were in their 20’s.

«What we found as well is that 86% of the women who were seeking abortions professed the Christian faith. They were of a Christian faith,» he confirmed.

His statement comes on the heels of comments from Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Lionel «Max» Hurst, that the abortion issue may be discussed in Parliament on Tuesday this week.

Weeks ago, attorney General Steadroy «Cutie» Benjamin said that his ministry would at some point hold consultations on the abortion laws.

In Antigua and Barbuda, two laws restrict abortion: The Offences Against the Person Act, and the Infant Life Preservation Act. Both are many decades old.

