8 Colombian Police Officers Killed in Attack

The Colombian National Police announced that eight of its members were killed in the Corozal village, in the department of Huila (southeast), by a terrorist attack with an explosive device.

«At 14:30 (19.30 GMT), an explosive device was activated in the Corozal village (to be established) in the path of an institutional van in which eight uniformed members of the San Luis Police Commission were being transported,» the entity said in a statement.

The Police assured that it did not know which illegal structure would have perpetrated the attack and initiated the respective investigations to clarify it.

The institution detailed that the uniformed officers were participating in a social welfare activity in one of the commands in the area and had left the unit at 10:30 a.m. with a destination to the village of San Luis, Huila, towards the town of Corozal. There were two quartermasters, two patrolmen and four auxiliary police officers in the vehicle.

The entity warned that in this rural area, there is a sporadic presence of the Ismael Ruíz Front (with direct influence in the department of Tolima – center-east) and the Dagoberto Ramos Mobile Column (with influence in Cauca – southeast) of the dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), where so far and according to the background, they have only executed criminal actions, such as homicide and extortion.

