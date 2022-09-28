8 CARICOM Countries To Nominate A Candidate For IDB President

Entornointeligente.com /

Eight CARICOM countries are being urged to nominate a candidate for the position of the President of the Inter-American Development Bank, IDB, after the incumbent, Mauricio Claver-Carone, was fired from the post on Monday. In a statement, today, the IDB, said it was urging all member countries to propose candidates to replace the United States national who had been at the post since September 12, 2020. The CARICOM countries which are members of the IDB are Jamaica, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Guyana, Haiti, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago. Jamaica’s Finance and Planning Minister Dr. Nigel Clarke is chair of the IDB Board of Governors.

