7th Annual OECS Council of Tourism Ministers Meeting Deemed a Success

Dominica’s Tourism Minister and Chair of the OECS Council of Tourism Ministers Meeting, Hon. Denise Charles has deemed the meeting a success.

The 7th Annual Meeting of the OECS Council of Tourism Ministers convened on Thursday, July 21st, 2022 at the Cabrits Resort and Spa, Kempinski.

Eleven Ministers of Tourism participated to address key issues impacting the region’s tourism and hospitality industry and to devise effective strategies to spur growth in the post COVID-19 period.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ250722DENISE001.mp3 Dominica’s Tourism Minister and Chair of the OECS Council of Tourism Ministers Meeting, Hon. Denise Charles.

She commended her Honourable colleagues for their support and commitment to ensuring that things are done and grasp every opportunity to increase the economic contributions of tourism in the sub-region to allow more persons benefiting from the industry.

