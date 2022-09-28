$7M allocated for Ariapita Avenue upgrade to include bathrooms, solar lights

The Government will spend $7 million in 2023 on a programme to upgrade Ariapita Avenue in Port-of-Spain, as part of the allocation for Tourism.
It will include the construction of public washrooms, solar lighting and an art wall.
The funds will go to what is known as the Ariapita Avenue Enhancement Project.
According to the Public Sector Investment Programme for 2023, «Ariapita Avenue has grown into an entertainment hub in the city of Port-of-Spain and the Ariapita Avenue Enhancement Project seeks to enhance the area into a premier economic and leisure zone. It is envisaged that the creation of a viable and sustainable product in the capital city will produce a significant, positive economic impact through increased international visitor interest and improved domestic tourism.»
It said that the sum of $7 million will be invested in phase one of the project which will include the following activities:
enhancement of the sidewalk;
supply and installation of a cycling track;
landscaping enhancement;
installation of shuttle stop sheds;
installation of garbage bins;
erection of signage and statues;
installation of hydraulic bollards; and
construction of public washrooms, bike racks, solar lighting and art wall.
According to the document, The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts
will also continue to pursue the upgrading and improvement of sites, attractions and beaches throughout Trinidad.
It notes that upgrades will vary at each site according to the assessed needs and priorities.
«Directional and welcome signage will be installed at sites and attractions and related infrastructure using standardised designs,» it said.
It added that the sum of $30 million will be invested in fiscal 2023 for the upgrade of the following sites:
Fort Abercromby Heritage Park;
Los Iros Volcanic Park Facility;
Lopinot Historical Complex;
River Estate Museum and Water Wheel;
Fort Picton;
Fort George;
Vessigny Beach Beautification;
Las Cuevas Beach Facility (upgrade and expansion of the car park); and
Paramin Lookout (additional works).
In addition, focus will be placed on the Trinidad and Tobago Hotel and Guesthouse Room Stock Upgrade Incentive Project (TAUP), a tourism developmental initiative that allows property owners and operators to upgrade their properties to a first-class level to meet or exceed the Trinidad and Tobago Standard Requirements for Tourist Accommodation. «This will yield higher quality room stock and improved competitiveness for the tourism operation including the promotion of destination Trinidad. The project facilitates the execution of upgrading works with a rebate of up to 40 per cent for properties with one to five rooms and 50 per cent for properties with six to 150 rooms.»
It said that the incentive is geared towards recycling capital funds to allow the owners the opportunity to re-invest the rebates into continued upgrade works.
In fiscal 2023, the sum of $4 million will be invested in the project.
