79.5% of teachers at public schools attend classes

Rishard Khan
There was an average of 79.5 per cent attendance of teachers across the public school system on Monday, although the T&T Unified Teachers’ Association (TTUTA) reversed its call for a day of «Rest and Reflection» following the ex parte injunction granted by the Industrial Court on behalf of the Minister of Labour.
According to attendance records provided to Guardian Media by Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, there was 64 per cent attendance at the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) level, 72.12 per cent at the primary level and 72.34 per cent at the secondary level.
However, students’ attendance was significantly less, with only 35.23 and 39.8 per cent of them attending at the primary and secondary levels respectively. Figures were not provided for the ECCE level.
Guardian Media has requested the average attendance on a typical school day from the Minister to determine how Monday’s turnout compares.
The ex parte application was filed pursuant to Section 65 of the Industrial Relations Act at 3 pm on Sunday. By 5 pm, the matter was heard by Industrial Court president Deborah Thomas-Felix, vice-president Herbert Soverall, chairman of the Industrial Court’s Essential Services Division Lawrence Achong and member Gregory Rousseau.
Attorney General Reginald Armour said according to Section 69: 1 (d) of the Industrial Relations Act, the teaching service is an essential service and is therefore not permitted to take industrial action, whether it be «resting and reflecting» or anything amounting to not turning out to work.
Following this, TTUTA president Antonia Tekah-De Freitas called off the action and told teachers to present themselves for work yesterday.
Commenting on the turnout, National Parent Teachers’ Association (NPTA) president Kevin David said he hoped both the teachers and Government could come to an agreement in the interest of the nation’s children.
«The NPTA’s view is we need our children to be educated with minimal disruption. Yes, this injunction was a surprise to us, and we are truly sorry it came to that. We are grateful for all our hard-working teachers, and we are also thankful for the nation’s children being afforded a normal day of school, which we hope will be beneficial and productive in every way.
We look forward to all parties being able to cordially come to the table again and in a spirit of fairness, to be able to air their concerns and come to a speedy resolution,» he said yesterday.
However, during yesterday’s Budget presentation, Finance Minister Colm Imbert again reiterated that Government could not afford more than the four per cent offer it had on the table.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian