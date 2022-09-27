7,000 illegal guns destroyed

A total of 7,000 illegal guns were destroyed at the T&T Police Service Academy in St James on Monday, as part of an exercise to destroy confiscated, unserviceable and obsolete weapons, ammunition and explosives.
The exercise was also part of the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Caricom and IMPACS and the Mines Advisory Group (MAG).
Speaking at the ceremony, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said, «Over the last ten years, 7,000 firearms have been recovered by law enforcement. And in the last five years, over 4,000, or 90,000 rounds of ammunition, have been seized and we now have these in our stockpile. This project is designed to destroy them safely so that they will not continue to create the mayhem that brought them to our attention in the first place.»
He added that intelligence observations indicated that in T&T, «we host probably about 12,000 illegal firearms in Trinidad and Tobago as we speak.»
He noted, «There are concerns about legal firearms in Trinidad and Tobago that can possibly, and in some cases, actually have made their way into illegal hands and efforts. So we understand fully well the serious threat that we face and the critical importance of a project like this for the destruction in the way that is envisaged.
«The goal, therefore, of the physical security and stockpile management assessment was to objectively evaluate the current state of our national stockpiles and to make recommendations for improvement in this physical security and safety.»
«These recommendations will be congruent with improved physical security and management practices designed to curb the diversion of legally acquired firearms and ammunition into the hands of criminals. Pursuant to this assessment, the most urgent item for attention and action was the destruction of otherwise confiscated and obsolete weapons, ammunition and explosives that are currently held in our storage facilities,» the Minister added.
Acting Police Commissioner Mc Donald Jacob meanwhile said, «The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service fully supports this initiative because it will remove the perception that the seized firearms are being recycled by police officers. It also reduces the opportunities for officers to be tempted to carry out this adverse act of returning firearms to the streets in the hands of criminal elements. This venture is another positive signal of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s intentions to address the violent crime situation in the country, by reducing the possibilities of these firearms reaching, returning to the streets
Regional Director of MAG, Adam Komorowski, said, «The project we’re launching today with the Government of Trinidad and Tobago is the first step in planned long term cooperation between Caricom and MAG in response to needs of states across the region. The partnership will support Caricom countries in their adherence to commitments under the UN programme of action to prevent combat and eradicate the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons in all its aspects.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian