7 charged for DUI in St Clair

Seven people, including an environmental consultant and an engineer, have been arrested and charged with driving under the influence by officers of the Port-of-Spain Division.
According to reports, the men were among persons who were stopped during a road traffic in St Clair, Port-of-Spain, on Friday night.
The exercise, which was conducted from 9 pm Friday to 2 am Saturday, was coordinated by Snr Supt Pragg, Supt Ablack, Insp Deonarine and included Sgt Bharath and Cpl Arthur.
The men are expected to appear in the Port-of-Spain Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
