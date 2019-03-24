7 charged for DUI in St Clair

Entornointeligente.com / Sev­en peo­ple, in­clud­ing an en­vi­ron­men­tal con­sul­tant and an en­gi­neer, have been ar­rest­ed and charged with dri­ving un­der the in­flu­ence by of­fi­cers of the Port-of-Spain Di­vi­sion.

Ac­cord­ing to re­ports, the men were among per­sons who were stopped dur­ing a road traf­fic in St Clair, Port-of-Spain, on Fri­day night.

The ex­er­cise, which was con­duct­ed from 9 pm Fri­day to 2 am Sat­ur­day, was co­or­di­nat­ed by Snr Supt Pragg, Supt Ablack, In­sp De­onar­ine and in­clud­ed Sgt Bharath and Cpl Arthur.

The men are ex­pect­ed to ap­pear in the Port-of-Spain Mag­is­trates’ Court on Mon­day.

