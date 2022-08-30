Entornointeligente.com /

With lessons of the pandemic still ringing in our ears, we are filled with a wistful sadness that Art House 473 in Calliste has been on hiatus for almost 3 years.

It is time to light those artistic fires and join us once again to enjoy the necessary pleasure of creating.

The open call has gone out for participation in the 6th Grenada Contemporary, «Calling the Magician». An open call means just that — anyone from anywhere over age 16 can participate with paintings, sculptures, photography, installations, video or writing. Inspired by the writing of the late poet from Martinique, Aime Cesaire, we seek work that uses the imagination to create the unseen, to bring light out of darkness.

One of the directors/curators is Asher Mains, who teaches at St George’s University (SGU). He says, «Going through a process of thoughtful contemplation, research, and development of work, then applying are the steps necessary for any international art invitational. We want our Grenada artists to be very familiar with the process so that when overseas opportunities arise, they will be professional in their approach.»

The works will be exhibited from late October through November (exact dates to be announced) at Art House 473 in Calliste. The application process for artists is outlined on the website , and the deadline for submission is 15 September.

We anticipate a pent-up desire for viewing the art and welcome support from the corporate and private community.

For more information [email protected] . WhatsApp 473-405-9772

