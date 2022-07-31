63-year-old St Elizabeth matriarch gets new home

Entornointeligente.com /

Meakrose Robinson of Berlin district in St Elizabeth was overcome with joy when she received the keys to her new home from Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The 63-year-old farmer is the latest beneficiary under Government’s New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).

The two-bedroom structure was constructed at a cost of approximately $5.8 million.

Robinson had been living in a one-room structure with her daughter and three grandchildren for some 10 years.

The family used an outside kitchen and bathroom, and the zinc roofing of the house was old and lifting in many areas.

