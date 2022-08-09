6,000 people to be employed under 8-day road cleaning programme

Entornointeligente.com /

Over 6,000 people from across all 15 constituencies across St. Vincent and the Grenadines are expected to be employed when an eight-day road cleaning programme commences on Tuesday.

The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) said the programme will include 491 «gangs» and 1,000 «jobbers», who will be responsible for the cleaning of roads and drains, as well as cutting trees.

Contracts will also be given to over 100 truckers and conductors, BRAGSA said, and appealed to motorists and pedestrians to take the necessary precautions.

«The programme, which is a collaborative effort between BRAGSA and the Ministry of Economic Planning will be undertaken as part of the Labour Intensive Temporary Employment Programme, which falls under the Volcano Eruption Emergency Programme in that ministry.»

It is being done at an estimated cost of EC$3 million.

