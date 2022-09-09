6-y-o boy dies after being swept away by floodwaters in St James

Entornointeligente.com /

Residents of Catadupa district in St James remain in disbelief over the death of a six-year-old boy who was on Thursday swept away by floodwaters.

He’s Jevanie Kidd, who was a student at Catadupa Primary School, which is located in the community.

The incident happened some time around 2:30 p.m. as the child was making his way home to the community of Belfont, which is in Catadupa, shortly after heavy rainfall in the area.

It is reported that on his way home the boy came upon a ford, which he needed to cross to get to his house.

While crossing, he reportedly fell and got swept away.

