6-y-o among two children killed in St Catherine crash, several hospitalised

Two children died from crash-related injuries in a mass-casualty road tragedy on Saturday.

Eleven people were reportedly involved in the two-vehicle crash, including at least four children.

Two children have been transferred to Bustamante Hospital for Children and an adult to Kingston Public Hospital.

Several of the crash victims sustained severe brain injuries and fractures, Dr St Clair Clarke, acting senior medical officer of health at Spanish Town Hospital, confirmed to The Gleaner Sunday morning.

«The ones at Spanish Town Hospital are stable and non-critical,» Clarke said.

