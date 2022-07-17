17 julio, 2022
Mundo

6-y-o among two children killed in St Catherine crash, several hospitalised

42 segundos ago
6_y_o_among_two_children_killed_in_st_catherine_crash_2C_several_hospitalised.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

Two children died from crash-related injuries in a mass-casualty road tragedy on Saturday.

Eleven people were reportedly involved in the two-vehicle crash, including at least four children.

Two children have been transferred to Bustamante Hospital for Children and an adult to Kingston Public Hospital.

Several of the crash victims sustained severe brain injuries and fractures, Dr St Clair Clarke, acting senior medical officer of health at Spanish Town Hospital, confirmed to The Gleaner Sunday morning.

«The ones at Spanish Town Hospital are stable and non-critical,» Clarke said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.
LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation