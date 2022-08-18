6 Ways The Inflation Reduction Act Will Help The Energy Industry

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 15 mins 90.50 +2.39 +2.71% Brent Crude • 13 mins 96.54 +2.89 +3.09% Murban Crude • 16 mins 97.04 +2.61 +2.76% Natural Gas • 15 mins 9.188 -0.056 -0.61% Gasoline • 15 mins 3.026 +0.092 +3.12% Louisiana Light • 2 days 93.15 +1.57 +1.71% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 2 days 93.15 +1.57 +1.71% Bonny Light • 50 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 2 days 95.73 -1.71 -1.75% Mars US • 24 hours 85.76 +0.78 +0.92% Gasoline • 15 mins 3.026 +0.092 +3.12% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 50 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 50 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 50 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 262 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 50 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 50 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 50 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 50 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 2 days 95.73 -1.71 -1.75% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 67.78 +1.67 +2.53% Western Canadian Select • 15 hours 74.01 +1.58 +2.18% Canadian Condensate • 15 hours 90.26 +1.58 +1.78% Premium Synthetic • 15 hours 88.51 +1.58 +1.82% Sweet Crude • 15 hours 86.41 +1.58 +1.86% Peace Sour • 15 hours 83.56 +1.58 +1.93% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 15 hours 83.56 +1.58 +1.93% Light Sour Blend • 15 hours 85.66 +1.58 +1.88% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 15 hours 89.21 +1.58 +1.80% Central Alberta • 15 hours 83.86 +1.58 +1.92% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 2 days 93.15 +1.57 +1.71% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 2 days 84.50 +1.50 +1.81% Giddings • 2 days 78.25 +1.50 +1.95% ANS West Coast • 3 days 98.74 -2.07 -2.05% West Texas Sour • 7 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 4 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 4 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Oklahoma Sweet • 2 days 84.50 +1.50 +1.81% Kansas Common • 2 days 78.25 +1.50 +1.95% Buena Vista • 2 days 95.95 +0.83 +0.87% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 3 hours U.S. Natural Gas Storage Sees Minimal Injection as Exports Rise 3 hours Outage At Oil-fired Plant In Sweden Adds To Power Supply Issues 4 hours Russia Says It Needs Oil Storage Facilities Amid Western Sanctions 5 hours U.S. Refiners Undeterred By Recession Fears 6 hours Russia Rejects UN Proposal To Demilitarize Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant 7 hours Germany Lowers Gas Sales Tax To Ease Burden On Consumers 8 hours India To Delay Coal Plant Closure 23 hours Israel Planning Clean Energy ‘Revolution’ In Middle East 1 day Iran Set To Boost Oil Exports In August 1 day Gulf of Mexico Oil Leases Up in the Air Amid Another Court Ruling 1 day German Uniper Says It’s Facing Insolvency Amid $12 Billion Loss 1 day Al Ghais: OPEC Isn’t Responsible For Inflation 1 day Pemex Board Balks At Cost Overruns At Mega Oil Refinery 1 day Australian Oil Major Stuns Market With Approval Of Alaska Oil Project 1 day Dutch Government To Decide Whether To Fill Norg Gas Storage Above 80% 1 day Russia’s Natural Gas Production Falls For Three Consecutive Months 2 days WTI Stops Slide As API Figures Show Major Gasoline Draw 2 days Latin America’s Crude Exports Drop In August 2 days Hydropower In China Struggles Amid Worst Heatwave In Decades 2 days WTI Crude Falls To Lowest Level Since January 2 days Europe’s Power Prices Surge To New Record 2 days EU Boosts Military Funding To Mozambique To Secure Gas Projects 2 days Gazprom’s Gas Exports Have Sunk By 36% This Year 2 days BP To Sell Mexican Oil Assets As It Ramps Up Renewable Business 2 days Germany Signs Preliminary Deal To Ramp Up LNG Import Capacity 3 days Permian Basin On Track For Record September Production 3 days China’s Crude Processing Dips To Lowest Since March 2020 3 days California Might Keep One Nuclear Plant Open 3 days German Households Will Foot The Bill For New Gas Tax 3 days Switzerland Considers Switching To Oil For Power Plants 3 days Germany Hits 75% Gas In Storage Goal Ahead Of Schedule 3 days Bill Gates-Backed Firm Raises $750M To Develop Small Nuclear Reactors 3 days Kosovo Limits Electricity Distribution Due To High Import Costs 3 days Gasoline Prices Could Climb As Demand Destruction Fears Evaporate 3 days Saudi Prince Made Huge Bets On Russian Energy Around Start Of Ukraine War 3 days Aramco Q2 Profit Soars 90% On Higher Oil Prices 6 days Gulf Of Mexico Pipelines Could Restart Today 6 days Major Petroleum Corridor At Risk Of Closure Due To Low Water Levels 6 days Gulf Of Mexico Oil Outages Balloon Beyond Shell 6 days Nord Stream Gas Flows Drop On Friday Afternoon 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 4 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 5 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 3 hours What-If – Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields 8 hours «As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up» by Michelle Edwards 8 hours «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 2 days «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 3 days «Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas» – Bloomberg – (See image) 4 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 5 hours The United Nations’ AGENDA 2030 – The vision for One World Governance …an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone 11 hours PROFOUND ! «Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities» by the famous Ronan Manly — (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset)) Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: U.S. Natural Gas Storage Sees Minimal Injection as Exports Rise

Find us on:

Cheap Air Travel May Be A Thing Of The Past The rising costs of oilâ¦

Money Won’t Solve America’s Power Grid Problems The U.S. grid is inâ¦

The Unstoppable Growth Of Carbon Markets As the world races toâ¦

Home Energy Energy-General Robert Rapier

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content 6 Ways The Inflation Reduction Act Will Help The Energy Industry By Robert Rapier – Aug 18, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT The Inflation Reduction Act has made it through Congress and is now heading to President Biden for one final signature. The bill is being hailed as a game changer for renewable energy. The combined investments are aimed at putting the U.S. on a path to roughly 40% emissions reduction by 2030, representing the biggest climate investment in U.S. history. Join Our Community Last week Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law. The bill has been championed as a «climate change bill», but it also allocates hundreds of billions of dollars over the next decade to several programs designed to reduce inflation.

Let’s discuss the energy provisions in the bill. (You can see the full text of the 730 page bill here ).

The combined investments are aimed at putting the U.S. on a path to roughly 40% emissions reduction by 2030. They represent the single biggest climate investment in U.S. history.

Before reading through the bill, I like to get a feel for the kinds of energy programs it addresses. For example, a big part of our energy policy over the past decade has been ramping up the nation’s biofuel programs. But in this particular bill, the word «ethanol» only appears three times. «Biofuel» appears 11 times.

«Hydrogen», on the other hand, appears 65 times in the bill, and «clean vehicle» appears 31 times. «Carbon capture» appears 28 times. «Nuclear» appears 25 times.

That gives a high-level idea of the kinds of programs the bill targets. Here are some specifics.

Incentives to consumers The bill provides direct consumer incentives to buy energy efficient and electric appliances, clean vehicles, and rooftop-solar systems and invests in home energy efficiency. These investments include:

$9 billion in consumer home energy rebate programs to electrify home appliances and for energy efficient retrofits. 10 years of consumer tax credits to make homes energy efficient and run on clean energy, incentivizing heat pumps, rooftop solar, and electric HVAC and water heaters. $4,000 consumer tax credit for lower/middle income individuals to buy used clean vehicles. Up to $7,500 in tax credits to buy new clean vehicles. $1 billion grant program to make affordable housing more energy efficient. Investments in American Clean Energy Manufacturing The bill includes over $60 billion to maintain clean energy manufacturing to the U.S. across the full supply chain of clean energy and transportation technologies. Provisions include:

$30 billion in production tax credits to accelerate U.S. manufacturing of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, and critical minerals processing. $10 billion investment tax credit to build clean technology manufacturing facilities, like facilities that make electric vehicles, wind turbines and solar panels. $500 million in the Defense Production Act for heat pumps and critical minerals processing. $2 billion in grants to retool existing auto manufacturing facilities to manufacture clean vehicles. Up to $20 billion in loans to build new clean vehicle manufacturing facilities across the country. $2 billion for National Labs to accelerate breakthrough energy research. Reducing Carbon Emissions The bill will target investments at reducing emissions in every sector of the economy, including electricity production, transportation, industrial manufacturing, buildings, and agriculture.

Tax credits for clean sources of electricity and energy storage and roughly $30 billion in targeted grant and loan programs for states and electric utilities to accelerate the transition to clean electricity. Tax credits and grants for clean fuels and clean commercial vehicles to reduce emissions from all parts of the transportation sector. Grants and tax credits to reduce emissions from industrial manufacturing processes, including almost $6 billion for a new Advanced Industrial Facilities. Deployment Program to reduce emissions from the largest industrial emitters like chemical, steel, and cement plants. Over $9 billion for Federal procurement of American-made clean technologies to create a stable market for clean products, including $3 billion for the U.S. Postal Service to purchase zero-emission vehicles. $27 billion clean energy technology accelerator to support deployment of technologies to reduce emissions, especially in disadvantaged communities. A Methane Emissions Reduction Program to reduce the leaks from the production and distribution of natural gas. Investments in Disadvantaged Communities This package includes over $60 billion in environmental justice priorities to drive investments into disadvantaged communities, including:

The Environmental and Climate Justice Block Grants, funded at $3 billion, invest in community led projects to address disproportionate environmental and public health harms related to pollution and climate change. The Neighborhood Access and Equity Grants, funded at $3 billion, support neighborhood equity, safety, and affordable transportation access. Grants to Reduce Air Pollution at Ports, funded at $3 billion, support the purchase and installation of zero-emission equipment and technology at ports. $1 billion for clean heavy-duty vehicles, like school and transit buses and garbage trucks. Investments in Rural Communities The bill also makes significant investments in clean energy development in rural communities, such as:

More than $20 billion to support climate-smart agriculture practices. $5 billion in grants to support fire resilient forests, forest conservation, and urban tree planting. Tax credits and grants to support the domestic production of biofuels, and to build the infrastructure needed for sustainable aviation fuel and other biofuels. $2.6 billion in grants to conserve and restore coastal habitats and protect communities that depend on those habitats. Fossil Fuel Provisions Although this is being touted as a historic climate bill, some climate activists are upset at provisions aimed at the fossil fuel industry. Some of those were aimed at swaying Senator Joe Manchin, but the overall bill was still opposed by Republicans. On the other hand, some of the fossil fuel provisions are punitive, as they attempt to get fossil fuel companies to change certain practices. Some of the fossil fuel provisions include:

Federal lands and offshore waters that are utilized for renewable energy development must also be opened up for oil and gas drilling. Incentives toward installation of efficiency upgrades and carbon capture solutions. Concessions that could streamline a West Virginia gas pipeline and ease permitting for new energy projects. New fees for natural gas extraction and methane leaks, and Superfund taxes on crude oil and its related products (but also incentives to oil companies that reduce methane leaks). New funds for air pollution monitoring, including for methane. A new tax on stock buybacks which is intended to encourage companies (not just oil companies) to invest cash back into their businesses. Thus, even though the fossil fuel provisions were a mixed bag for the oil industry, they are finding general support from the industry. ExxonMobil XOM CEO Darren Woods called the bill «a step in the right direction» in part because «This policy could include regular and predictable lease sales, as well as streamlined regulatory approvals and support for infrastructure such as pipelines.»

Winners and Losers The biggest winners from this legislation should be:

Wind and solar companies Utilities that are transitioning toward renewable energy Electric vehicle companies Companies that extract and process materials like lithium Within the oil and gas industry, the benefits skew more toward the biggest companies that can 1). Afford to invest in new carbon and methane capture technologies; and 2). Spend billions developing new offshore leases. Smaller oil and gas companies may simply find an increase in their cost of doing business.

Losers will be those who have relied heavily on stock buybacks. But another loser may be the coal industry. Incentives are skewed strongly in the direction of building out new renewable power capacity, and that will likely further marginalize coal as an energy source. Natural gas should continue to fare well as a firm source of power, which meshes well with new renewable capacity.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Green Hydrogen Is Gaining Traction Across The Globe UK Charging Infrastructure Is Struggling To Keep Up With Soaring EV Sales China’s Power Crisis Could Spark A Spike In Coal Consumption Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com