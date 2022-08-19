6 scrap iron men arrested overnight

RADHICA DE SILVA
radhi[email protected]
Six scrap iron workers have been arrested overnight, as vanloads of protesters used the cover of darkness to block parts of Claxton Bay and environs.
A heavy contingent of army and police remains stationed in the area following four days of protests, which spilt onto the busy Solomon Hochoy Highway, inconveniencing hundreds of people.
The protests are occurring during the visit of Guyanese President Dr Irfaan Ali, who is in Trinidad on business. There are 107 scrap iron dealers in Claxton Bay who own vehicles that collect old metal including copper from across the country.
Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee says this accounts for 50 per cent of all scrap metal exports in Trinidad.
The scrap ironworkers have set up a permanent base at Cedar Hill Road, Claxton Bay, erecting a small tent under a coconut tree and a sign reading «Free Ironmen.»
