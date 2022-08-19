6 scrap iron men arrested overnight

Entornointeligente.com /

Six scrap iron work­ers have been ar­rest­ed overnight, as van­loads of pro­test­ers used the cov­er of dark­ness to block parts of Clax­ton Bay and en­vi­rons.

A heavy con­tin­gent of army and po­lice re­mains sta­tioned in the area fol­low­ing four days of protests, which spilt on­to the busy Solomon Ho­choy High­way, in­con­ve­nienc­ing hun­dreds of peo­ple.

The protests are oc­cur­ring dur­ing the vis­it of Guyanese Pres­i­dent Dr Ir­faan Ali, who is in Trinidad on busi­ness. There are 107 scrap iron deal­ers in Clax­ton Bay who own ve­hi­cles that col­lect old met­al in­clud­ing cop­per from across the coun­try.

Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee says this ac­counts for 50 per cent of all scrap met­al ex­ports in Trinidad.

The scrap iron­work­ers have set up a per­ma­nent base at Cedar Hill Road, Clax­ton Bay, erect­ing a small tent un­der a co­conut tree and a sign read­ing «Free Iron­men.»

