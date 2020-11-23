59 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Death

The youngest of those newly infected is one year-old and the oldest is 87.

One more Jamaican died from COVID-19 on Sunday as 59 more individuals tested positive for the highly contagious virus.

The patient who died on Sunday was a 78 year old woman from Westmoreland. She became the 239th person to die from the disease in Jamaica.

There have been 5,518 recoveries from the virus, while 4,443 cases remain active.

Among the 59 newly confirmed infections, 15 are from the parish of St. Catherine and eleven are from the Corporate Area (Kingston & St. Andrew).

St. James, Wesrmoreland, Manchester, and St. Ann recorded five new cases each, while St. Elizabeth had four, Hanover and Clarendon, three each.

St. Mary recorded two cases and St. Thomas, one.

