 59 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Death » EntornoInteligente
23 noviembre, 2020

59 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Death

2 min ago
1 min read
59_new_covid_19_cases_2C_one_more_death.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

The youngest of those newly infected is one year-old and the oldest is 87. 

 

One more Jamaican died from COVID-19 on Sunday as 59 more individuals tested positive for the highly contagious virus.

The patient who died on Sunday was a 78 year old woman from Westmoreland. She became the 239th person to die from the disease in Jamaica.

There have been 5,518 recoveries from the virus, while 4,443 cases remain active.

Among the 59 newly confirmed infections, 15 are from the parish of St. Catherine and eleven are from the Corporate Area (Kingston & St. Andrew).

St. James, Wesrmoreland, Manchester, and St. Ann recorded five new cases each, while St. Elizabeth had four, Hanover and Clarendon, three each.

St. Mary recorded two cases and St. Thomas, one.

The youngest of those newly infected is one year-old and the oldest is 87. 

 

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon www.smart-reputation.com >
Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Adscoins

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation