57 families receive keys to new homes

Fifty-seven families, on Thursday July 14th, 2022, received keys to new houses constructed under the Housing Recovery Programme funded by the World Bank.

These 57 homes are being handed over at a cost of over $6 million — an average of approximately $122,000 per unit.

Senior Minister and Minister for Housing & Urban Development, Hon. Reginald Austrie says the handing over of keys to the fifty-seven families represents a major milestone in the successful implementation of government’s housing revolution, government’s housing project funded by the World Bank, and a major accomplishment for the government as it seeks to build the first resilient climate country in the world.

The Government of Dominica has already handed over twelve homes under the Housing Recovery Project at the ending of 2021.

Prime Minister, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit says the addition 57 which totals sixty-nine to-date, is a major investment by the Dominica Government.

Prime Minister, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit.

The works were completed by twenty-three contractors and a total of 483 Dominicans gainfully employed under this particular programme.

