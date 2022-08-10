10 agosto, 2022
Mundo

$500,000 Sport Trust Fund to become operational soon

17 segundos ago
Senior Government Minister Hon. Reginald Austrie recently revealed that the $500,000 Sports Trust Fund will be operational soon to assist Dominican Athletes in various aspects when it comes to sports.

Hon. Austrie made this announcement during the commissioning of the Massacre Indoor Sports Facility, where he represented the Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MN100822TRUSTFUND.mp3 Senior Government Minister Hon. Reginald Austrie

