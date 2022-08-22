$50,000 bail for Santa Cruz man charged with larceny

Entornointeligente.com /

A San­ta Cruz man was grant­ed bail in the sum of $50,000 by Jus­tice of the Peace Ann Ro­driguez-Guer­ra, on Fri­day af­ter he was charged with one count of lar­ce­ny.

John Thomas, 67, of Short Street, is ex­pect­ed to ap­pear vir­tu­al­ly be­fore a Port of Spain Mag­is­trate to an­swer the charge.

A vic­tim re­port­ed to po­lice that be­tween the pe­ri­od De­cem­ber 18th, 2020 and De­cem­ber 22nd 2020, he paid sums to­talling $155,000 by way of cash and two cheques to a man, rep­re­sent­ing pay­ment to­wards the pur­chase of a house in To­co.

He claimed the man led him to be­lieve that he had the au­thor­i­ty and con­sent to sell the prop­er­ty.

The vic­tim lat­er dis­cov­ered the man had sold the said house to an­oth­er per­son and ef­forts to ob­tain a re­fund proved fu­tile.

An in­ves­ti­ga­tion was launched in­to the mat­ter which re­sult­ed in the ac­cused be­ing ar­rest­ed on Au­gust 17 by of­fi­cers of the Fraud Squad. In­ves­ti­ga­tions were su­per­vised by Snr. Supt. Ar­let Groome, Supt. Reuben and In­sp. Thomas, all of the Fraud Squad. Thomas was charged by Cpl (Ag.) Solozano al­so of the Fraud Squad on Fri­day 19th Au­gust, 2022.

