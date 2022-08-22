$50,000 bail for Santa Cruz man charged with larceny

A Santa Cruz man was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 by Justice of the Peace Ann Rodriguez-Guerra, on Friday after he was charged with one count of larceny.
John Thomas, 67, of Short Street, is expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain Magistrate to answer the charge.
A victim reported to police that between the period December 18th, 2020 and December 22nd 2020, he paid sums totalling $155,000 by way of cash and two cheques to a man, representing payment towards the purchase of a house in Toco.
He claimed the man led him to believe that he had the authority and consent to sell the property.
The victim later discovered the man had sold the said house to another person and efforts to obtain a refund proved futile.
An investigation was launched into the matter which resulted in the accused being arrested on August 17 by officers of the Fraud Squad. Investigations were supervised by Snr. Supt. Arlet Groome, Supt. Reuben and Insp. Thomas, all of the Fraud Squad. Thomas was charged by Cpl (Ag.) Solozano also of the Fraud Squad on Friday 19th August, 2022.
