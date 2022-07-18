50 new garbage trucks coming to Jamaica soon, says PM

Entornointeligente.com /

WITH TIMELY GARBAGE collection a major concern in sections of Jamaica, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that the Government is preparing to secure 50 new garbage trucks to complement the current fleet manned by the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA).

He made the announcement during a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Central Executive council meeting at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James on Sunday, where he also gave an update on plans to turn waste into a renewable energy source.

«We have bought and brought in new trucks, but it was just not enough, and last year we should have brought in another set, 100 trucks, but the resources that were dedicated to that had to be diverted into the pandemic management. To take the funds and put it into the management of COVID-19 meant that the 100 trucks we had on order, we just couldn’t do it (complete the purchase),» Holness told the meeting.

«This year we have 50 trucks coming, they are on order, and hopefully you will start to see some coming in before the year is out, and that will help in the collection of waste.»

He added, «We are now in the final stages of developing a new framework for waste management in Jamaica which will see the introduction of waste-to-energy, meaning we are now going to be able, once this is implemented, to convert the waste that we see into electricity, and in the coming weeks we will be speaking about how we are going to treat with that.»

