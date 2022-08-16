5 women rescued, 2 men charged with sexual offences and human trafficking

Police officers rescued five Latin American women last week and have since charged two men with human trafficking and committing a series of sexual offences against the women.
A statement issued by the TTPS said following a sting operation in St Ann’s on August 10, Keagan Davidson, 35, of San Juan, was charged with two counts of indecent assault; while Sherman Sladden, 43, of no fixed place of abode, was charged with receiving and harbouring another person for the purpose of sexual exploitation, transporting another for the purpose of prostitution and receiving a financial benefit that resulted from the trafficking in persons.
The TTPS said during August 10 to August 11, a joint intelligence-led operation was conducted by officers of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU), Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), Cyber and Social Media Unit (CSMU) and the Stolen Vehicles Unit in the St Ann’s district.
The exercise resulted in five women being rescued and the arrest of five Trinidadians.
A silver Nissan Wingroad Wagon, which was being driven by one of the suspects, was also seized.
Two suspects were subsequently released but investigations are continuing.
The accused were charged by WPC Timothy of the CTU.
