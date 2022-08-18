5 more lives lost to COVID-19, 251 new cases

Five more people—three elderly males, and two elderly females—have lost their lives to COVID-19, according to the latest advisory from the Ministry of Health, for Thursday 18 August 2022. These latest deaths have pushed up the national death toll to 4,089 lives lost.
The Ministry says three of the five persons had multiple comorbidities, while the other two each had one comorbidity. Among the comorbidities reported are diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, cardiovascular disease, cerebrovascular disease, kidney disease, neurological disorder and asthma.
In its update for Thursday, August 18, the Ministry of Health also reports that 251 people have tested positive for COVID-19. At present, the total number of active cases in the country is 7,051.
The number of people in Trinidad and Tobago who have tested positive for COVID-19—from Thursday 12 March 2020 to Sunday 14 August 2022—is 176,107.
As of today, Thursday, 216 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised (in hospital and step-down facilities), while some 6,821 people are in home self-isolation.
Currently, some 716,051 people—51.1 per cent of the population—are fully vaccinated, having completed either a one-dose or two-doses regimen of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Ministry reminds the public that a person is considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the final recommended dose(s) of a vaccine or vaccine combination approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
And some 167,881 people have received their booster doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, as of Thursday, August 18, the Ministry’s update reports. Booster doses are additional primary doses and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian