5 killed, 50 injured in anti-UN protests

KINSHASA (AP):

At least five people have been killed and about 50 others injured on the second day of demonstrations in Congo’s eastern city of Goma against the United Nations (UN) mission in the country, a government official said.

The United Nations confirmed that one peacekeeper and two international policemen serving with the UN peacekeeping force were killed and another injured at the UN base in Butembo, in North Kivu province in the east, when «violent attackers snatched weapons from Congolese police» and fire on the UN personnel.

UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said reports of civilian casualties, including reports of UN peacekeepers killing and injuring civilians, would be investigated.

He said that on Tuesday, «hundreds of assailants again attacked bases of the UN force, known by its French acronym MONUSCO, in Goma as well as other parts of North Kivu «fuelled by hostile remarks and threats made by individuals and groups against the UN, particularly on social media».

