5.8 earthquake rocks Trinidad

Kalain Ho­sein

A mod­er­ate mag­ni­tude 5.8 earth­quake at 3:16 PM Wednes­day, ac­cord­ing to the Uni­ver­si­ty of the West In­dies Seis­mic Re­search Cen­tre, has struck west of Trinidad and To­ba­go.

Ac­cord­ing to the UWI SRC, it was lo­cat­ed with­in the Gulf of Paria at 10.51N, 62.53W at a depth of 98.1 kilo­me­ters.

Mod­er­ate to strong stak­ing has been re­port­ed across the coun­try. No dam­ages or in­juries have been re­port­ed.

This fol­lows a mag­ni­tude 4.5 earth­quake which struck west of the coun­ty at 12:13 PM Wednes­day.

