5.8 earthquake rocks Trinidad

Kalain Hosein
A moderate magnitude 5.8 earthquake at 3:16 PM Wednesday, according to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre, has struck west of Trinidad and Tobago.
According to the UWI SRC, it was located within the Gulf of Paria at 10.51N, 62.53W at a depth of 98.1 kilometers.
Moderate to strong staking has been reported across the country. No damages or injuries have been reported.
This follows a magnitude 4.5 earthquake which struck west of the county at 12:13 PM Wednesday.
