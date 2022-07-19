4x100m relay men get bonuses

T&T’s relay team of Keston Bledman, Emmanuel Callender, Marc Burns, Richard Thompson and Aaron Armstrong were on Monday among a host of local athletes who received bonuses from the T&T Olympic Committee and the Commonwealth Games Association (TTCGA) for podium finishes at international events.
The relay men received the silver medal in the final of the 4×100 metres relays at the 2008 Beijing Olympics Games.
They finished behind the eventual winners Jamaican, before Nesta Carter, the Jamaican first-leg runner later tested positive for doping.
The positive test meant that the gold medal was later awarded to the T&T team, thereby denying sprint ace Usain Bolt from securing three medals in the sprint events that year.
On Monday, via a virtual ceremony, the athletes were given US$40, 000 to share by new president Diane Henderson, who replaced the long-standing Brian Lewis. That amount represented the bonus structure for a Tokyo2020 relay gold medal.
Thompson, on behalf of the athletes, said: «On behalf of the athletes especially the 4x100m Relay team we would like to thank the TTOC for creating this initiative that shows the appreciation for the hard work and effort. «There are so much sacrifices that are made, physically, emotionally, mentally and also financially by us athletes each year. The difficulty that it takes to prepare at every level is one that comes with a lot of difficulty and we are truly appreciative as athletes representing T&T».
«To know that when we wear our national colours with pride, joy and dignity when we receive trophies that it doesn’t go unnoticed. «Thanks again to Diane Henderson for always giving us the support and the acknowledgement and to Brian Lewis for starting this initiative and for being athlete-centred,» Thompson noted.
There were also significant bonuses handed out to Kelsey Daniel and Tariq Horsford respectively. Daniel received $2,000 for his silver medal in the men’s long jump while Horsford got $1,500.00 for his bronze in the men’s javelin at the Cali 2021 Pan American Games respectively.
All athletes medalling at the Guadeloupe 2022 Caribbean Games were also given bonuses for their achievements at the historic Games.
Henderson, who took over at the helm of the TTOC this year said, «The long overdue reward would be given to the relay team for their outstanding performance, effort and integrity after waiting 14 years to receive the upgrade.
«Listening to the pan version of our national anthem at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland also added a high euphoria to the occasion,» she noted.
MEDAL BONUS AWARDEES
Beijing 2008 Summer Olympic Games
Athletics
Men’s 4x100m Relay Team (Medal Upgrade)
Keston Bledman
Marc Burns
Richard Thompson
Emmanuel Callender
Aaron Armstrong
2021 Cali Panam Sports Junior Games
Athletics
Kelsey Daniel (Silver in the Men’s Long Jump)
Tariq Horsford (Bronze in the Men’s Javelin Throw)
Guadeloupe 2022 Caribbean Games
Athletics
2 Gold (4x100m Women and Kion Benjamin 100m Men)
2 Silver (100m Women and Men’s 4x100m)
1 Bronze (Women’s 100m)
Swimming
Gold: 3
Nikoli Blackman – Men’s 100m and 50m Freestyle
Ornella Walker – Women’s 100m Freestyle
Silver: 5
Ornella Walker – Women’s 100m Backstroke
Nikoli Blackman – Men’s 200m Freestyle
Mark-Anthony Beckles – Men’s 100m Butterfly
Jahmia Harley – Women’s 50m Backstroke
4X100m Medley Relay
Bronze:3
Jahmia Harley – Women’s 100m Backstroke
Aqeel Joseph – Men’s 50m freestyle
Mark-Anthony Beckles – Men’s 50m Butterfly
Men’s Futsal Team (Bronze Medal)
Che Benny
Darnell Hospedales
Delaney Zamore
Elijah Shade
Isaiah Williams
Kalev Keil
Omri Baird
Zion Mc Leod
Josiah Joseph
Symron Wiseman
