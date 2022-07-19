4x100m relay men get bonuses

Entornointeligente.com /

T&T’s re­lay team of Ke­ston Bled­man, Em­manuel Cal­len­der, Marc Burns, Richard Thomp­son and Aaron Arm­strong were on Monday among a host of lo­cal ath­letes who re­ceived bonus­es from the T&T Olympic Com­mit­tee and the Com­mon­wealth Games As­so­ci­a­tion (TTC­GA) for podi­um fin­ish­es at in­ter­na­tion­al events.

The re­lay men re­ceived the sil­ver medal in the fi­nal of the 4×100 me­tres re­lays at the 2008 Bei­jing Olympics Games.

They fin­ished be­hind the even­tu­al win­ners Ja­maican, be­fore Nes­ta Carter, the Ja­maican first-leg run­ner lat­er test­ed pos­i­tive for dop­ing.

The pos­i­tive test meant that the gold medal was lat­er award­ed to the T&T team, there­by deny­ing sprint ace Us­ain Bolt from se­cur­ing three medals in the sprint events that year.

On Mon­day, via a vir­tu­al cer­e­mo­ny, the ath­letes were giv­en US$40, 000 to share by new pres­i­dent Di­ane Hen­der­son, who re­placed the long-stand­ing Bri­an Lewis. That amount rep­re­sent­ed the bonus struc­ture for a Tokyo2020 re­lay gold medal.

Thomp­son, on be­half of the ath­letes, said: «On be­half of the ath­letes es­pe­cial­ly the 4x100m Re­lay team we would like to thank the TTOC for cre­at­ing this ini­tia­tive that shows the ap­pre­ci­a­tion for the hard work and ef­fort. «There are so much sac­ri­fices that are made, phys­i­cal­ly, emo­tion­al­ly, men­tal­ly and al­so fi­nan­cial­ly by us ath­letes each year. The dif­fi­cul­ty that it takes to pre­pare at every lev­el is one that comes with a lot of dif­fi­cul­ty and we are tru­ly ap­pre­cia­tive as ath­letes rep­re­sent­ing T&T».

«To know that when we wear our na­tion­al colours with pride, joy and dig­ni­ty when we re­ceive tro­phies that it doesn’t go un­no­ticed. «Thanks again to Di­ane Hen­der­son for al­ways giv­ing us the sup­port and the ac­knowl­edge­ment and to Bri­an Lewis for start­ing this ini­tia­tive and for be­ing ath­lete-cen­tred,» Thomp­son not­ed.

There were al­so sig­nif­i­cant bonus­es hand­ed out to Kelsey Daniel and Tariq Hors­ford re­spec­tive­ly. Daniel re­ceived $2,000 for his sil­ver medal in the men’s long jump while Hors­ford got $1,500.00 for his bronze in the men’s javelin at the Cali 2021 Pan Amer­i­can Games re­spec­tive­ly.

All ath­letes medalling at the Guade­loupe 2022 Caribbean Games were al­so giv­en bonus­es for their achieve­ments at the his­toric Games.

Hen­der­son, who took over at the helm of the TTOC this year said, «The long over­due re­ward would be giv­en to the re­lay team for their out­stand­ing per­for­mance, ef­fort and in­tegri­ty af­ter wait­ing 14 years to re­ceive the up­grade.

«Lis­ten­ing to the pan ver­sion of our na­tion­al an­them at the Olympic Mu­se­um in Lau­sanne, Switzer­land al­so added a high eu­pho­ria to the oc­ca­sion,» she not­ed.

MEDAL BONUS AWARDEES

Bei­jing 2008 Sum­mer Olympic Games

Ath­let­ics

Men’s 4x100m Re­lay Team (Medal Up­grade)

Ke­ston Bled­man

Marc Burns

Richard Thomp­son

Em­manuel Cal­len­der

Aaron Arm­strong

2021 Cali Panam Sports Ju­nior Games

Ath­let­ics

Kelsey Daniel (Sil­ver in the Men’s Long Jump)

Tariq Hors­ford (Bronze in the Men’s Javelin Throw)

Guade­loupe 2022 Caribbean Games

Ath­let­ics

2 Gold (4x100m Women and Kion Ben­jamin 100m Men)

2 Sil­ver (100m Women and Men’s 4x100m)

1 Bronze (Women’s 100m)

Swim­ming

Gold: 3

Nikoli Black­man – Men’s 100m and 50m Freestyle

Or­nel­la Walk­er – Women’s 100m Freestyle

Sil­ver: 5

Or­nel­la Walk­er – Women’s 100m Back­stroke

Nikoli Black­man – Men’s 200m Freestyle

Mark-An­tho­ny Beck­les – Men’s 100m But­ter­fly

Jah­mia Harley – Women’s 50m Back­stroke

4X100m Med­ley Re­lay

Bronze:3

Jah­mia Harley – Women’s 100m Back­stroke

Aqeel Joseph – Men’s 50m freestyle

Mark-An­tho­ny Beck­les – Men’s 50m But­ter­fly

Men’s Fut­sal Team (Bronze Medal)

Che Ben­ny

Dar­nell Hospedales

De­laney Zamore

Eli­jah Shade

Isa­iah Williams

Kalev Keil

Om­ri Baird

Zion Mc Leod

Josi­ah Joseph

Sym­ron Wise­man

