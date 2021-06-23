 49-year-old HDB terraced house in Whampoa sold for record $1.268 million » EntornoInteligente
23 junio, 2021

49-year-old HDB terraced house in Whampoa sold for record $1.268 million

1 min ago
1 min read
49_year_old_hdb_terraced_house_in_whampoa_sold_for_record_241_268_million.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Entornointeligente.com / SINGAPORE – A 49-year-old Housing Board terraced house in Whampoa was sold for $1.268 million this month, making it the most expensive HDB resale unit to change hands so far, in what has already been a record year for million-dollar flats.

It overtook the previous top spot of $1.258 million set by a five-room flat in The Pinnacle @ Duxton last September.

Please subscribe or log in to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month Latest headlines and exclusive stories In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months* Subscribe now *Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST’s Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

LINK ORIGINAL: TheStraitsTimes

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
www.smart-reputation.com
Smart Reputation

Noticias de Boxeo

Boxeo Plus
Boxeo Plus
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Adscoins

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation