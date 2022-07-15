15 julio, 2022
46-y-o St Mary man charged with rape of teen during family visit

A 46-year-old St Mary construction worker accused of the rape of a minor while visiting her family has been charged.

Fitzroy Cooper, otherwise called ‘Teeko’, of Frazerwood in Highgate, was charged on Thursday with rape and sexual touching of a child.

The alleged incident happened in Whitehall, St Mary on Friday, July 8.

The police report that about 4:00 p.m., Cooper went to visit family friends and during the visit he was at the home alone with a teen girl.

It is alleged that Cooper entered the room of the minor and sexually assaulted her.

