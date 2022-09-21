45 more families get HDC houses in time for Christmas

The Housing Development Corporation’s (HDC) programme «a Home for Christmas» saw 45 more families become homeowners, this time in the Malabar area. The recipients were given their keys on Tuesday morning at Heron Court.
Ten of the 45 house recipients are members of the Trinidad and Tobago protective services. This is part of an effort to make the Malabar community a safer space, as a collaboration between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and the Ministry of National Security.
«Therefore, I say, to these officers today, you are not only the beneficiaries of State subsidised housing but you have been chosen over and above other applicants to look after not only your own families but the general well-being of the communities to which you now belong,» said HDC Managing Director, Jayselle McFarlane.
Speaking to the new residents, the Mayor of Arima, Cagney Casimire, assured them that the community will be a safe and secure area they can call home.
«We have at the Arima Municipal Police a new unit, the Environmental Unit, that will take care of the small nuisances you have, in terms of loud music, in terms of some of the other environmental factors,» he said.
Within the Malabar area, 13 more houses are expected to be completed and distributed by the end of November. This was promised by housing constructor IT McCloud Projects Ltd’s managing director, Tracey McCloud-Celestin and Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Camille Robinson-Regis.
«I know that there are more units to be completed, but unlike previous administrations and permit me here to use one of our old adages, we will not allow the horse to starve whilst the grass is growing. So even though all of the units are not completed, whatever is completed on any project, we will be distributing,» Robinson-Regis guaranteed.
«A Home for Christmas» was launched on August 23 and the HDC will distribute keys every month until Christmas 2022.
The HDC said there were 191,000 applicants for houses, and this Christmas project has delivered approximately 105 keys thus far.
«The HDC is mindful that it cannot and will never be able to satisfy all the housing needs of every single applicant on its database, but the HDC will work on public-private partnerships, and the Government, led by Keith Rowley, will continue to encourage the private sector to do its part to provide housing to the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago,» Robinson-Regis said.
She also encouraged people with construction skills to be a part of the project, because the HDC has partnered with the MIC Institute of Technology to provide opportunities for locals.
«Persons working on this project will be accessed and certified up to level 1 of the Caribbean vocational qualifications, which will then allow them to work anywhere in the Caricom region,» she said.
According to the HDC, 60 houses were distributed in August, as the first batch for the year in the «A House for Christmas» project.
