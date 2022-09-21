45 more families get HDC houses in time for Christmas

Entornointeligente.com /

The Hous­ing De­vel­op­ment Cor­po­ra­tion’s (HDC) pro­gramme «a Home for Christ­mas» saw 45 more fam­i­lies be­come home­own­ers, this time in the Mal­abar area. The re­cip­i­ents were giv­en their keys on Tues­day morn­ing at Heron Court.

Ten of the 45 house re­cip­i­ents are mem­bers of the Trinidad and To­ba­go pro­tec­tive ser­vices. This is part of an ef­fort to make the Mal­abar com­mu­ni­ty a safer space, as a col­lab­o­ra­tion be­tween the Min­istry of Hous­ing and Ur­ban De­vel­op­ment and the Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty.

«There­fore, I say, to these of­fi­cers to­day, you are not on­ly the ben­e­fi­cia­ries of State sub­sidised hous­ing but you have been cho­sen over and above oth­er ap­pli­cants to look af­ter not on­ly your own fam­i­lies but the gen­er­al well-be­ing of the com­mu­ni­ties to which you now be­long,» said HDC Man­ag­ing Di­rec­tor, Jay­selle Mc­Far­lane.

Speak­ing to the new res­i­dents, the May­or of Ari­ma, Cagney Casimire, as­sured them that the com­mu­ni­ty will be a safe and se­cure area they can call home.

«We have at the Ari­ma Mu­nic­i­pal Po­lice a new unit, the En­vi­ron­men­tal Unit, that will take care of the small nui­sances you have, in terms of loud mu­sic, in terms of some of the oth­er en­vi­ron­men­tal fac­tors,» he said.

With­in the Mal­abar area, 13 more hous­es are ex­pect­ed to be com­plet­ed and dis­trib­uted by the end of No­vem­ber. This was promised by hous­ing con­struc­tor IT Mc­Cloud Projects Ltd’s man­ag­ing di­rec­tor, Tracey Mc­Cloud-Ce­lestin and Min­is­ter of Hous­ing and Ur­ban De­vel­op­ment, Camille Robin­son-Reg­is.

«I know that there are more units to be com­plet­ed, but un­like pre­vi­ous ad­min­is­tra­tions and per­mit me here to use one of our old adages, we will not al­low the horse to starve whilst the grass is grow­ing. So even though all of the units are not com­plet­ed, what­ev­er is com­plet­ed on any project, we will be dis­trib­ut­ing,» Robin­son-Reg­is guar­an­teed.

«A Home for Christ­mas» was launched on Au­gust 23 and the HDC will dis­trib­ute keys every month un­til Christ­mas 2022.

The HDC said there were 191,000 ap­pli­cants for hous­es, and this Christ­mas project has de­liv­ered ap­prox­i­mate­ly 105 keys thus far.

«The HDC is mind­ful that it can­not and will nev­er be able to sat­is­fy all the hous­ing needs of every sin­gle ap­pli­cant on its data­base, but the HDC will work on pub­lic-pri­vate part­ner­ships, and the Gov­ern­ment, led by Kei­th Row­ley, will con­tin­ue to en­cour­age the pri­vate sec­tor to do its part to pro­vide hous­ing to the cit­i­zens of Trinidad and To­ba­go,» Robin­son-Reg­is said.

She al­so en­cour­aged peo­ple with con­struc­tion skills to be a part of the project, be­cause the HDC has part­nered with the MIC In­sti­tute of Tech­nol­o­gy to pro­vide op­por­tu­ni­ties for lo­cals.

«Per­sons work­ing on this project will be ac­cessed and cer­ti­fied up to lev­el 1 of the Caribbean vo­ca­tion­al qual­i­fi­ca­tions, which will then al­low them to work any­where in the Cari­com re­gion,» she said.

Ac­cord­ing to the HDC, 60 hous­es were dis­trib­uted in Au­gust, as the first batch for the year in the «A House for Christ­mas» project.

