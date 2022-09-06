40 relief teachers hired to replace dead educators, those on study leave

Entornointeligente.com /

The government will hire 40 additional relief teachers to replace those who have been granted study leave as well as the 10 who died over the last year.

Speaking on Sunday, one day before the beginning of the new school year, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said that when a country is dealing with 100 educational institutions, there would be «a little hiccup».

The reopening of school would go, «by and large, quite smoothly,» said Gonsalves, who is also minister of post-secondary and tertiary education.

«The Ministry of Education in the staffing has done fantastic work,» the prime minister said, adding that he had authorised the employment of 40 additional relief teachers.

«…doesn’t have anything to do with those who didn’t take the vaccine because those have been taken account of,» he said, referring to the teachers who were dismissed as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

«… there are 25 teachers who have been given study leave — additional ones. And that’s 25 additional teachers at the last minute you have to find. And then, of course, sadly, 10 persons died — 10 teachers over the last year. So your relief teachers which you budgeted for earlier in the budget, you have to provide for more,» Gonsalves said on radio.

