40% of Planet’s Species Risk Extinction: World Animal Day

One million signatures are being sought by World Animal Protection to demand the end of cruelty against animals.

The World Animal Protection organization is urging people to sign a petition intedned for the G20 group of nations to end the wildlife trade as activists mark World Animal Day, observed on October 4 since being declared in 1931.

The organization aims to collect one million signatures to demand before forwarding its demand at the G20 meeting due to take place on November 20 to 22 in Saudi Arabia, although the organizers have reported that it will probably be held virtually.

It is estimated that 40 percent of the planet’s species are in danger of extinction. The Black and Javan rhinos are the most endangered species in the world with a population of just 60 survivors in the National Park of Java, Indonesia.

— World Animal Protection (@MoveTheWorld) October 4, 2020 The lists include other species of elephants, orangutans, gorillas, tigers, and sea turtles. About 80 percent of the hawksbill turtle population disappeared over the last decade alone, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The World Animal Protection organization maintains that protections for wildlife must be included in the G20 meeting which is expected to coordinate a global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus far, the organization has collected 796,602 signatures out of the one million required. Beginning October 7, World Animal Protection will be publishing a daily story on animal cruelty to raise awareness on the urgency of the petition.

