4 cops hurt in accident after working at fete

Four po­lice of­fi­cers es­caped death when two ve­hi­cles col­lid­ed near the Bri­an Lara Sta­di­um in Tarou­ba yes­ter­day morn­ing.

The of­fi­cers, who are at­tached to the Court and Process Branch in Port-of-Spain, had been on du­ty at the FOC Colours of Pan­do­ra break­fast par­ty mo­ments be­fore the ac­ci­dent.

They were iden­ti­fied as PCs St John, Ed­wards, Colvis and Li.

Ac­cord­ing to re­ports, around 10.30 am, the of­fi­cers re­port­ed­ly left the com­pound in a white Nis­san Car­van dri­ven by St John but when he at­tempt­ed to ex­it on­to the Re­form Con­nec­tor Road from the Bri­an Lara Sta­di­um, the ve­hi­cle col­lid­ed with a gold Nis­san Cif­ero dri­ven by Tes­fa De­four.

The ve­hi­cle which the of­fi­cers were in re­port­ed­ly over­turned on im­pact and two of them were thrown out.

The of­fi­cers suf­fered in­juries to their limbs, shoul­ders and heads.

The two oc­cu­pants of the car, De­four and a friend, were al­so hurt.

Of­fi­cers who were at the sta­di­um rushed to as­sist.

The of­fi­cers were tak­en to the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal for med­ical treat­ment.

De­four and the oc­cu­pant of the oth­er ve­hi­cle were ex­am­ined by para­medics at the scene but did not need to be trans­ferred to the hos­pi­tal.

