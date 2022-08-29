4 cops hurt in accident after working at fete

radhi[email protected]
Four police officers escaped death when two vehicles collided near the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba yesterday morning.
The officers, who are attached to the Court and Process Branch in Port-of-Spain, had been on duty at the FOC Colours of Pandora breakfast party moments before the accident.
They were identified as PCs St John, Edwards, Colvis and Li.
According to reports, around 10.30 am, the officers reportedly left the compound in a white Nissan Carvan driven by St John but when he attempted to exit onto the Reform Connector Road from the Brian Lara Stadium, the vehicle collided with a gold Nissan Cifero driven by Tesfa Defour.
The vehicle which the officers were in reportedly overturned on impact and two of them were thrown out.
The officers suffered injuries to their limbs, shoulders and heads.
The two occupants of the car, Defour and a friend, were also hurt.
Officers who were at the stadium rushed to assist.
The officers were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for medical treatment.
Defour and the occupant of the other vehicle were examined by paramedics at the scene but did not need to be transferred to the hospital.
