Olympics: US swim star Caeleb Dressel wins 50m freestyle in new Games record

Entornointeligente.com / TOKYO – American Caeleb Dressel is the fastest swimmer in the world after he won the Olympics men’s 50m freestyle final in a new Olympic record of 21.07sec on Sunday (Aug 1).

He finished ahead of France’s Florent Manaudou (21.55) and Brazilian Bruno Fratus (21.57).

Dressel’s final event is also the last race of the Tokyo 2020 swimming programme as he leads the United States in the men’s 4x100m medley relay in an attempt to take his gold medal tally here to five in Japan and seven overall with two relay golds at Rio 2016.

Touted as Michael Phelps’ successor, the 24-year-old has been making waves at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre. His first gold came in the men’s 4x100m free relay on Monday. He won the 100m free in an Olympic record of 47.02 on Thursday, before setting a new 100m butterfly world record of 49.45 a day later.

Dressel did not have it all his way though. In the mixed 4x100m medley relay, a poor line-up cost the Americans as they finished fifth as Great Britain took gold and set a world record of 3:37.58. He did not swim in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

