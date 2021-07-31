Imbert has good news for casino, lottery workers

Entornointeligente.com / One day af­ter the union rep­re­sent­ing casi­no, mem­bers’ clubs and lot­tery work­ers lament­ed that 2,500 work­ers have been with­out any source of in­come for over two months be­cause they could not ac­cess the Salary Re­lief Grants, Min­is­ter of Fi­nance Colm Im­bert has in­di­cat­ed that they will be al­lowed to ap­ply for the grants.

Tak­ing to his Twit­ter page yes­ter­day, in an ap­par­ent re­sponse to an ex­clu­sive Guardian Me­dia sto­ry on the work­ers’ plights, Min­is­ter Im­bert said, “We are ad­just­ing the qual­i­fy­ing date for May 2021 SRGs to April 29th as the date on which No­tice was giv­en of Sus­pen­sion/Loss of Em­ploy­ment, with Loss of Em­ploy­ment ef­fec­tive from April 30th. This will al­low em­ploy­ees of bars, restau­rants, Casi­nos etc to qual­i­fy for the May SRG.”

He added, “Le­gal No­tice No. 121, dat­ed April 29, 2021, ef­fec­tive April 30, 2021 lists the af­fect­ed en­ti­ties, such as pre-schools EC­CEs, day-care cen­tres, wa­ter parks, amuse­ment parks, bars, restau­rants, street vend­ing, clubs, dance­halls, the­atres, gam­ing hous­es, bet­ting of­fices, gyms etc…”

The Union of Mem­ber Clubs and Lot­tery work­ers told Guardian Me­dia many of their mem­bers, main­ly sin­gle moth­ers, were fac­ing tough times since they could not acess the grants be­cause they weren’t sent home be­fore May 1, as it fell out­side the time­frame stip­u­lat­ed for cit­i­zens to ac­cess the re­lief.

