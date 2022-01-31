Oil Prices On Track For Best January In 30 Years

Entornointeligente.com / Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 86.78 -0.04 -0.05% Brent Crude • 11 mins 90.86 +0.83 +0.92% Natural Gas • 10 mins 4.716 +0.077 +1.66% Heating Oil • 14 mins 2.759 -0.027 -0.95% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.543 +0.001 +0.04% Louisiana Light • 4 days 90.01 -0.72 -0.79% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 4 days 90.01 -0.72 -0.79% Bonny Light • 3 days 91.38 +1.07 +1.18% Opec Basket • 4 days 90.20 +0.85 +0.95% Mars US • 15 hours 84.82 +0.21 +0.25% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.543 +0.001 +0.04% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 3 days 87.50 -0.20 -0.23% Murban • 3 days 89.38 -0.21 -0.23% Iran Heavy • 3 days 84.79 +0.73 +0.87% Basra Light • 62 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 3 days 92.89 +1.56 +1.71% Bonny Light • 3 days 91.38 +1.07 +1.18% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 3 days 91.38 +1.07 +1.18% Girassol • 3 days 91.28 +0.85 +0.94% Opec Basket • 4 days 90.20 +0.85 +0.95% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 3 days 73.20 +0.16 +0.22% Western Canadian Select • 9 hours 73.97 +0.21 +0.28% Canadian Condensate • 9 hours 85.82 +0.21 +0.25% Premium Synthetic • 9 hours 87.22 +0.21 +0.24% Sweet Crude • 9 hours 84.42 +0.21 +0.25% Peace Sour • 9 hours 81.42 +0.21 +0.26% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 9 hours 81.42 +0.21 +0.26% Light Sour Blend • 9 hours 84.72 +0.21 +0.25% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 9 hours 86.82 +0.21 +0.24% Central Alberta • 9 hours 81.42 +0.21 +0.26% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 4 days 90.01 -0.72 -0.79% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 3 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30% Giddings • 3 days 77.00 +0.25 +0.33% ANS West Coast • 5 days 90.51 +1.69 +1.90% West Texas Sour • 3 days 80.77 +0.21 +0.26% Eagle Ford • 3 days 84.72 +0.21 +0.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 3 days 84.72 +0.21 +0.25% Oklahoma Sweet • 3 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30% Kansas Common • 4 days 76.75 -0.75 -0.97% Buena Vista • 4 days 89.85 -0.74 -0.82% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 10 mins Gas Stoves May Become Next Target Of Climate Activists 1 hour China To Set Up Unified Power Market To Avoid Energy Crises 3 days Chevron Books Best Yearly Earnings Since 2014 3 days Japan’s Coal Imports Soar Amid Surging Natural Gas Prices 3 days Is Crypto Mining Driving Up Power Costs For U.S. Consumers? 3 days China Non-Fossil Fuel Power Capacity To Hit Record This Year 4 days Futures Market Shows Tight U.S. Gasoline Supply Ahead 4 days Aramco CEO: Energy Transition “Is Not Going Smoothly” 4 days U.S. Admits Finding Non-Russian Gas For Europe Is A Challenge 4 days Norway’s Oil Fund Booked Second-Best Return Ever In 2021 4 days UK Car Production Has Fallen To Lowest Levels Since 1956 4 days UK And U.S. To Sit Down To Resolve Trump-Era Trade Dispute 4 days Tesla Tumbles Despite Billion-Dollar Earnings Beat 4 days Kazakhstan Power Operator Cuts Crypto Miners Off The Grid 4 days State Dept. Vows To End Nord Stream 2 In Case Of Ukraine Invasion 5 days Saudi Arabia Expected To Raise March Oil Prices On Robust Demand 5 days U.S. Oil Firms Urge Biden For Caution Over Possible Sanctions On Russia 5 days U.S. Releases Another 13.4 Million Barrels From SPR 5 days Shell To Reduce Output At Europe’s Biggest Oil Refinery 5 days Russia’s Flagship Seaborne Oil Exports Set To Slump 6 days Oil Prices Stable After API Reports Small Crude Draw 6 days UAE’s State Oil Firm Prepares For First Bond Issue 6 days Saudi Arabia’s Gas Production Hits Record-High 6 days High-Impact Oil And Gas Drilling Makes A Comeback 6 days Shell Makes Significant Oil & Gas Discovery Offshore Namibia 6 days UK Plans More Power Capacity To Avoid Outages Next Winter 6 days TAP Gas Pipeline Ready To Expand Capacity Ahead Of Schedule 7 days ConocoPhillips CEO Sees More Oil Industry Consolidation 7 days Mexico’s Huge Oil Hedge Was Unaffected By Its Export Ban Plans 7 days Europe’s Top Copper Producer Wants Nuclear Energy Labeled As Green 7 days Mexico’s Energy Minister Hits Back At Refinery Criticism 7 days Soaring Gas Prices Will Boost Profits For India’s Biggest Company 7 days Iraq Is Preparing For Higher Oil Demand 10 days Mexico’s Mega Refinery: Delayed And $3.6 Billion Over Budget 10 days Renewable Energy Could Cool European Tensions With Russia 10 days EU Debates Energy Prices And Net-Zero Goals 10 days Morgan Stanley Jumps On The $100 Oil Bandwagon 10 days U.S. Crude Exports Boom Amid Recovering Global Demand 10 days U.S. Moves To Protect PDVSA-Owned Citgo For Another Year 11 days China Is Reselling LNG Cargoes, Driving Gas Prices Lower 3 minutes China’s aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty. 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks? 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going 14 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 16 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World. 3 hours “Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems” by Robert Rapier 4 days Russia, Ukraine and “2022: The Year Ahead” 3 days FOREX. Currencies of oil-producing countries. 8 hours Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That’s what Oil CEOs Say 5 days NordStream2 Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Gas Stoves May Become Next Target Of Climate Activists

Find us on:

Oil Flirts With $91 Amid Fear Of Russia-Ukraine Conflict Oil prices rose early onâ¦

Goldman Sachs Sees $105 Oil In 2023 Oil prices could hit $100â¦

Oil Approaches $90 On Firm Demand, Ukraine Invasion Fears Oil rose early on Wednesdayâ¦

Home Energy Oil Prices Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews.

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content Oil Prices On Track For Best January In 30 Years By Tsvetana Paraskova – Jan 31, 2022, 9:00 AM CST The Russia-Ukraine crisis is still bringing a risk premium to energy prices. Oil prices rose early on Monday, poised for a 17-percent jump this month. Oil posted its strongest January performance in at least 30 years. Oil prices rose early on Monday, poised for a 17-percent jump this month—the strongest January performance in at least 30 years—as global supply struggles to keep up with rebounding demand.

As of 7:47 a.m. EST on the last trading day of January, WTI Crude was up 0.67% at $87.40, and Brent Crude traded at $91.14, up 1.16%.

The Brent March contract expires on January 31, and April is the more active contract now. The six-month spread in Brent was in its strongest backwardation since 2013 as of trade close on Friday, signaling a tightening market with prices of near-term contracts higher than those further out in time.

The winter storm on the U.S. East Coast has pushed fuel demand higher in recent days, and geopolitical concerns also continue to support oil prices early on Monday.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis is still bringing a risk premium to energy prices amid fears of disruptions of supply in case Russia invades Ukraine, and the West imposes sanctions on Moscow.

The other geopolitical flare-up is in the Middle East, where the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported a third attack this month, following the deadly attack with drones from the Iran-aligned Houthis two weeks ago and intercepted missiles last week.

On Monday, the UAE again said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi group, with the UAE Defense Ministry saying there were no casualties. The ministry affirmed its “full readiness to deal with any threats,” adding that it will “take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks,” Emirates news agency WAM reported.

Meanwhile, OPEC+ is meeting on Wednesday to decide production levels for March, while the market is looking at how much of the increase the alliance can actually deliver.

“Instead of the expected 400k barrels per day increase, the market is more interested in finding out how much the group can deliver after more than half of its members struggled in recent months, thereby supporting a continued rally,” Saxo Bank said on Monday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day

Higher Oil Prices Could Trigger $500 Billion In Stranded Assets

Oil Rally Fueled By OPEC Production Shortfall Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com