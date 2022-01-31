Demonstrations Rage in Sudan to Demand Civilian Rule

Entornointeligente.com / The protests took place despite a ban announced by the State’s security committee on Saturday on gatherings in central Khartoum during the weekend.

On Sunday, thousands of protesters took to the streets in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and other cities to demand civilian rule and urge the authorities to punish killers of protesters during demonstrations in recent weeks.

RELATED:

UN Demands Sudanese Military to Cease Attacks on Journalists

Protesters gathered in Khartoum’s busiest bus station Sharwani, and marched toward the Republican Palace, but the security forces used tear gas to expel them.

Sudanese security forces closed major roads in central Khartoum and deployed military reinforcements around the army headquarters, as well as the routes leading to the presidential palace in Khartoum. The protests took place despite a ban announced by the State’s security committee on Saturday on gatherings in central Khartoum during the weekend.

On the same day, the United Nations Integrated Transitional Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) urged the Sudanese authorities not to restrict peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

Video received:

Security forces in Sudan using teargas & rubber bullets during yesterday’s pro-democracy protests.

Central Committee of Sudan Doctors say one person was killed. pic.twitter.com/U5FaHgBptw

— Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) January 31, 2022 For nearly two months, the Sudanese capital Khartoum and other cities have been rocked by regular mass protests demanding civilian rule, and dozens of protesters were killed in clashes with security forces.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

Subsequently, at the beginning of the year, political and social organizations established the Sudanese for National Sovereignty to demand “the cessation of foreign interference in the Sudanese decision, against the backdrop of international and regional initiatives to resolve the crisis,” as reported by the East African.

Sudan’s heroic woman is a global inspiration. pic.twitter.com/hf3RCZSyxN

— teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 15, 2019

LINK ORIGINAL: Telesurtvi

Entornointeligente.com