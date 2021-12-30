Talkback Thursday

Entornointeligente.com / Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that there will be a Cabinet shuffle in early 2022. We asked The Gleaner’s social media followers what changes they would you like to see:

“Appoint a minister of public service efficiency. Too many citizens waste too many productive hours each day, trying to get business done with government agencies & departments. It’s all too cumbersome, archaic & time-consuming. Make the public interface smoother, simpler, quicker.” – @Zemi66

“Remove all.”–@Daniel_boreland

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com