Okeeto DaSilva | Non-Disclosure Agreements: An essential tool in business negotiations

Entornointeligente.com / Disclose and face a lawsuit! This is the risk associated with disclosing confidential information under a properly drafted Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).

An NDA is a legally binding contract where two or more parties agree to not disclose any confidential information they receive throughout the course of pre-contractual negotiations or at any other stage of a business relationship. Once the parties to the NDA sign and agree to all the terms and conditions, it is legally binding and can be enforced in court if breached.

Customarily, NDAs are drafted prior to two entities entering into a commercial agreement as pre-contractual negotiations often involve the exchange of confidential information. For example, if a company wants to partner with another entity or company to develop a new product or service that has never previously existed in Jamaica, it would be important for the entity that has the idea for the new product or service to ensure that this information is not released to the public. Releasing the confidential information to the public could cause irreparable harm and enable another company with greater resources and wealth to exploit the idea or concept of the new product or service. The importance of an NDA, therefore, cannot be overstated.

CONTENTS OF AN NDA All NDAs must state the type of information that is being protected from disclosure and the duration of such protection. There are, however, several other specific contractual clauses that may be placed in an NDA based on the type of business and the type of negotiations involved. The relevant clauses in the NDA must be clear and unambiguous to avoid misinterpretation, which may result in the court having to determine the actual meaning of the clause.

CONSEQUENCES OF NOT USING AN NDA

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com