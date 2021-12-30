Musician Mikey Chung dies at 71

Entornointeligente.com / Multi-instrumentalist, musical arranger and record producer, Mikey Chung, passed away Tuesday night at the University Hospital of the West Indies, his brother, Chalwa ‘Charlie’ Chung, confirmed. He was 71.

Chung was reportedly ailing from myeloma and had been living in the United States, where he was being treated.

“Mikey came to Jamaica early in 2020, and then he returned home in January this year. He wasn’t responding to treatment, and so he came home to be with family and friends,” his brother told The Gleaner .

Keyboard player, Robbie Lyn, who played with Chung on many sessions throughout the years, noted that after his friend returned to Jamaica, “although he had bone marrow cancer, he caught COVID and survived, but he went through a lot”. He remembered Chung as “a decent human being and an exceptional talent”.

A St George’s College alum who was studying electrical engineering at CAST – now UTech – Chung was lured away by the sound of music. He told United Reggae in a December 2018 interview that “Niney Holness [producer] used to come up to CAST every day and pull us out of class and bring us to the session … I also think I have a record for playing with every band out of Jamaica. I played for Byron Lee; I played for Vikings; I’ve played for everybody. I was a member of Generation Gap. I was a member of Inner Circle. I was a member of a whole heap of bands. I loved music so much, whoever wanted me, I went and played with them.”

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com