Letter of the Day | Justice system needs reform for greater efficiency

Jamaica is riddled with disputes, conflicts and grievances which often result in bloody and frightening outcomes. The use of the gun, knife and machete to settle disputes is well known.

A man was contacted by a lady to do construction work. Upon completion of the job, the workman went for payment. She found all kinds of reasons to discredit the tradesman’s work and ended up not paying him. The tradesman became very angry and went about searching for a machete in a neighbour’s yard, declaring that he is going to chop her up. Upon the intervention of the owner of the yard in which he searched for the machete, good sense prevailed and he calmed down.

The police were called and their intervention resulted in the man agreeing to take the matter to court, but he’s still angry and harbouring thoughts of foregoing the court system. He opined that justice is too bureaucratic, and the line into the courtroom is too cumbersome and exhaustive.

Another man accused of committing a sexual offence was arrested, charged and placed before the court, which he attended on numerous occasions. The complainant eventually told the court that the accused man didn’t commit the act against her.

