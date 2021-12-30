30 diciembre, 2021

EntornoInteligente | ¿Qué es el “gobierno parlamentario” al que estaría supeditado Guaidó y por qué en Venezuela no existe este sistema?

1 min ago
1 min read
entornointeligente_ique_es_el_gobierno_parlamentario_al_que_estaria_supeditado_guaido_y_por_que_en_venezuela_no_existe_este_sistema_.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

La polémica reforma al Estatuto que Rige la Transición Hacia la Democracia que aprobó la Asamblea Nacional de 2015, en primera discusión este 27 de diciembre, transfiere competencias de la presidencia encargada al cuerpo parlamentario. Por esta razón, algunos juristas como José Ignacio Hernández afirman que se trata de la sustitución del gobierno interino por un gobierno parlamentario inexistente en la Constitución venezolana.

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Más en EntornoInteligente.com

Smart Reputation