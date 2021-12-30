EntornoInteligente | ¿Qué es el “gobierno parlamentario” al que estaría supeditado Guaidó y por qué en Venezuela no existe este sistema?

La polémica reforma al Estatuto que Rige la Transición Hacia la Democracia que aprobó la Asamblea Nacional de 2015, en primera discusión este 27 de diciembre, transfiere competencias de la presidencia encargada al cuerpo parlamentario. Por esta razón, algunos juristas como José Ignacio Hernández afirman que se trata de la sustitución del gobierno interino por un gobierno parlamentario inexistente en la Constitución venezolana.
¿Qué es el "gobierno parlamentario" al que estaría supeditado Guaidó y por qué en Venezuela no existe este sistema?
