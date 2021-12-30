Editorial | Failing downtown and urban renewal

Entornointeligente.com / It is past time for the administration to outline a policy or its thinking on urban renewal in Jamaica, as well as respond to Glen Christian’s complaint that he and private-sector colleagues have been frustrated by government inaction into abandoning a major development in the market district of downtown Kingston.

For if the likes of Mr Christian, a wealthy and influential entrepreneur, a big employer and a member of the boards of government agencies – including, ironically, the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) – can be exasperated to the point of chucking it in, the prospects for a concentrated attack on Jamaica’s urban blight, with the support of private capital and community action, seems bleak.

We are not aware that there is a full inventory of the state of decay in Jamaica’s urban communities, where more than half of the country’s population lives. But as important as having such data is for a programmatic approach to its reversal, we do not need to have this empirical analysis to know that it is pervasive. You need only drive around metropolitan Kingston, Spanish Town and its environs, May Pen in Clarendon, Montego Bay, or Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland for a scope of the crisis.

This newspaper, as we have said previously, had hoped that by adding urban renewal to the title of the ministry (it also covers housing, environment and climate change) to which he assigned Pearnel Charles Jr 15 months ago, Mr Andrew Holness was signalling that his administration intended a frontal assault on urban blight and the rescuing of towns and cities from their decay. Bits and pieces have happened here and there, but nothing to suggest that there is or will be, a coordinated approach to the matter. At least, most people have not heard from either Mr Holness or Mr Charles.

CRISIS OF URBAN JAMAICA Nowhere is more emblematic of the crisis of urban Jamaica, or the absence of a coordinated policy approach to it, than downtown Kingston, the old section of the capital, a classic grid-patterned city set out nearly 300 years ago. Its bustling market district and commercial areas turn over billions of dollars annually – by some estimates, up to 10 per cent of the island’s GDP. But since the trek uptown started in the 1960s and accelerated in the next decade, downtown has been left to become gritty and crime-infested, where business is conducted mostly in the daytime and workers leave at dusk.

