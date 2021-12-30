Clearing foggy memory

THE EDITOR, Madam:

In his letter published in The Gleaner of December 29, Mr Derrick Smith has doubled down on his misrepresentation of the facts concerning his reassignment from the ministry of national security to the ministry of mining and telecommunications in May 2008.

He denies the discussions he and I had on Saturday, May 10, 2008, and states that on Monday, May 12, 2008, I demanded his resignation, which he submitted “within an hour”. I did no such thing. He further states: “weeks after, I was called and appointed to a hurriedly constructed ministry of mining and telecommunications”. Weeks after?

Derrick’s reassignment to the ministry of mining and telecommunications was announced in an official statement from the Office of the Prime Minister on May 12, 2008. I know of instances where cabinet ministers have refused to accept reassignment and have chosen to withdraw from the cabinet. That statement could not have been issued unless Derrick had accepted the reassignment.

The Gleaner Archives news report dated May 13, 2008, includes the following: “The colonel will be taking over the national security portfolio from Derrick Smith, who has been reassigned the mining and telecommunications portfolio”.

