Arthur Deakin | Two fundamental laws that will shape Guyana’s energy development

Entornointeligente.com / With 300 million barrels of oil per discovery and an 80 per cent success rate, the largest energy company in the Americas, ExxonMobil, said that Guyana’s “numbers are incredible”. Exxon added that it will inject US$30 billion into the country to develop its oil blocks – nearly six times the size of the country’s 2020 GDP. The numbers are overwhelming, but few people understand the actual implications of how this will transform the local and regional scenario.

On December 8, I moderated a webinar on ‘Developing a Low carbon Strategy in Emerging Oil Markets Guyana and Suriname’, which touched on many of these issues. Joined by the former Guyanese Ambassador to the US, Riyad Insanally; EY Caribbean senior advisor and former CEO of Staatsolie, Rudolf Elias; and Director & Chief Reservoir Engineer of Mid-Atlantic, Dennis Pieters, we discussed future production sharing agreements, local content legislation, low carbon solutions and the best energy opportunities in both countries.

As predicted in the webinar, two fundamental laws were introduced in the National Assembly this past week that will chart the country’s future. First, the bill to amend the National Resource Fund, which was originally approved in 2019. This legislation will serve as cornerstone for how the government invests and spends its newfound oil revenues. At US$80 per barrel, analysts predict that Guyana’s total oil income could reach US$310 billion dollars.

CONCERNING While the local content bill shows great improvements, the proposed Natural Resource Fund legislation is concerning. Although the original law gave too much power to the minister of finance, the new law simply transfers those powers to the president. The members of both the Board of Directors and the Public Accountability Committee will now be appointed by the president, at his discretion, with no clear confirmation process. To ensure proper accountability, the members should be selected by non-political institutions, either the private sector or multilateral organisations, and confirmed by the national assembly. The bill has moved towards less oversight, instead of more.

Another fundamental legislation that was introduced at the National Assembly this past week was the local content law, which lowered its thresholds and created a more realistic legislation. To adapt to the current situation on the ground, the government lowered requirements for highly skilled jobs, an important step to ensure the continued development of the sector.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com