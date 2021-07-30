#TokyoGoldRush | Hyde, Rowe, Mowatt all into 400m hurdles semis

Entornointeligente.com / Jamaica’s 400m hurdlers Jaheel Hyde, Shawn Rowe, and Kemar Mowatt have all advanced to the semi-finals of the Men’s 400m Hurdles event at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday night (Jamaica time).

Hyde won his heat in 48.54 seconds, while Rowe was third in his heat in 49.18s. Mowatt finished fourth in his heat in 49.06s.

World record holder Karsten Warholm won his heat and clocked the fastest time of the round with 48.65s. American Rai Benjamin (48.60s), British Virgin Islands’ Kyron McMaster (48.79s), Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba (48.38s), and Brazil’s Alison dos Santo (48.42s) are the other medal favourites also through.

[email protected]

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com