TokyoGoldRush | Goule wins 800m heat

Entornointeligente.com / Jamaica’s Natoya Goule won her heat of the Women’s 800m race on Thursday night (Jamaica time) to advance to the semi-final.

Goule, who looked untroubled in her race, clocked 1:59.83 minutes, ahead of Benin’s Noelie Yarigo (season’s best 2:00.11), and Norway’s Hedda Hynne (2:00.76).

World leader Athing Mu, of the United States of America, won her heat in 2:01.10. Her compatriot Raevyn Rogers also won her heat in 2:01.42, ahead of Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson (2:01.59).

Cuba’s Rose Mary Almanza, another medal favourite, won her heat in 2:00.71 seconds.

