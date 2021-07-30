#TokyoGoldRush | Chad Wright through but Dacres, Smikle out of Discus Throw

Entornointeligente.com / World Athletics Championships discus throw silver medallist Fedrick Dacres is Jamaica’s first major track and field casualty at the Tokyo Olympics.

Dacres, who has been recovering from a hand surgery done late last year, missed the final of the Men’s Discus Throw after throwing a best mark of 62.91m in Group B on Thursday night (Jamaica time).

His countryman, Chad Wright however advanced with a season’s best 62.93m.

Traves Smikle, who competed in Group A, was also eliminated, after a best throw of 59.04m.

