COVID-19 appointment cancellation at Penal PowerGen

Entornointeligente.com / Due to flood wa­ters in the road­way, at the Pe­nal Pow­er­Gen Mass Vac­ci­na­tion site, the cen­tre will be closed to­day, Fri­day Ju­ly 30th, 2021. Per­sons wish­ing to avail of the vac­cines may vis­it any Health Cen­tre or SAPA.

Al­so, the Pe­nal Pow­er­Gen Mass Vac­ci­na­tion site will be opened on Sat­ur­day Ju­ly 31st, 2021, from 8am to 3pm.

The SWRHA thanks our val­ued clients for your un­der­stand­ing.

