Jamaica’s first government ministers

Jamaica's first general elections under self-government was held in December 1944. This election was won by the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), led by Alexander Bustamante. Bustamante was majority leader in the House of Representatives. The then 15 -member Executive Council included five elected representatives who were appointed government ministers. I must admit that I did not know of some of them. These ministers were:

1. Hon. William Alexander Bustamante (JLP – Kingston, Western) – Minister for Communications

Trade unionist and politician, he was born on February 24, 1884. He would become Jamaica’s first prime minister in independence. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 1967. In 1969, he was awarded Jamaica’s highest honour, National Hero. He died on August 6, 1977.

2. Hon. Harold Egbert Allan, OBE (Ind/JLP – Portland) – Minister of Finance and General Purposes

Legislator, politician, businessman, planter, and sportsman, Sir Harold was a famous Jamaican in his day. He was born on March 15, 1895, in Portland and was a graduate of Mico Teachers’ College. He was active in politics from 1928. He was knighted by King George VI in 1948. Sir Harold died in hospital on February 18, 1953, while still in office.

