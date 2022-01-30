Holocaust novel ‘Maus’ banned in Tennessee school district

Entornointeligente.com / ATHENS, Tenn. (AP):

A Tennessee school district has voted to ban a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust due to “inappropriate language” and an illustration of a nude woman, according to minutes from a board meeting.

The McMinn County School Board decided on January 10 to remove “Maus” from its curriculum, news outlets reported.

Art Spiegelman won the Pulitzer Prize in 1992 for the work that tells the story of his Jewish parents living in 1940s Poland and depicts him interviewing his father about his experiences as a Holocaust survivor.

In an interview, Spiegelman told CNBC that he was “baffled” by the school board’s decision and called the action “Orwellian”. “It’s leaving me with my jaw open, like, ‘What?’” he said.

